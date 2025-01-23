Kantara made history as a sleeper hit in 2022, earning awards and critical acclaim while influencing pop culture, including a CID episode inspired by its story

Dayanand Shetty in a still from the Kantara-inspired CID episode

Kantara emerged as the biggest sleeper hit with its release in 2022, setting new benchmarks for success. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, it presented Indian culture to the world in the most enthralling way, unlike anything seen before. With its one-of-a-kind storytelling, the film captivated audiences with an engaging narrative and a stellar performance by Rishab Shetty.

While the film made waves across the country, its impact extended into pop culture. One of the most popular television shows, CID, featured a Kantara-inspired episode, showcasing the film's lasting influence. Over time, Kantara continues to leave its mark, with CID developing an episode inspired by the movie's themes.

Dayanand Shetty's transformation for the CID episode

Daya, played by Dayanand Shetty, takes on the character in this special episode, bringing the story to life. The actor shared behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram, showing him getting into character as a makeup artist painstakingly perfected his look. One of the images was captioned, "Kya ek naya avatar lekar kar payenge Daya case ko solve?" leaving followers eagerly anticipating the episode's release.

This speaks volumes about the film’s enduring success and highlights how it has secured a place in pop culture, bringing the Indian tradition of the Kola festival into the limelight. While very few people were aware of this festival earlier, the release of Kantara shed light on the Kola festival’s significance, deeply rooted in Indian heritage.

Now, the makers are set to extend the legacy with Kantara: Chapter 1, which promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience. The film is set during the Kadamba period in Karnataka. The Kadambas were significant rulers of parts of Karnataka and played a major role in shaping the architecture and culture of the region.

Legal scrutiny and the challenges of filming a sequel

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to a divine cinematic journey with the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1, set to release on October 2nd, 2025. However, the film recently came under legal scrutiny following a complaint about damages to a forest region during its filming. Notably, the makers are currently working on a massive war sequence for the climax, which involves a large crew and multiple international specialists. According to a press statement, this sequence is expected to take three months to complete.