×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kantara star Rishab Shetty says he believes in concept of All Indian movies

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty says he believes in concept of "All-Indian" movies

Updated on: 25 November,2022 12:21 PM IST  |  Panaji
ANI |

Top

On Thursday, Rishabh attended an interactive session at the 53rd International Film Festival of India

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty says he believes in concept of

Picture Courtesy/PR


Rishab Shetty has been on a roll ever since his film 'Kantara' was declared superhit. On Thursday, Rishabh attended an interactive session at the 53rd International Film Festival of India. From talking about 'Kantara' success to how he entered into film industry and concept of pan-Indian films, the actor-director talked about several topics during the session.


According to Rishabh, films today are crossing the language barrier. He added that Indian cinema is presented in different languages and if the content connects with audience, the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie. He said that he believed in the mantra if a movie is more local and rooted, then it has a greater universal appeal.



Also Read: REVEALED: What Kamal Hasan told Rishab Shetty about Kantara’s storytelling


He stated that the regional cinemas in the late 90s had influence of western movies. However, today they are incorporating local culture and diversity has given them the much-needed vibrancy and vividity which has been accepted by audience. To support his views, he added that people across India have accepted Kantara despite the language barrier, this is because the audience could connect well with the content.

Helmed by Rishab, 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishabh, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kantara Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK