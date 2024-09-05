The team of Malayalam film ARM met with blockbuster director Prasanth Neel, known for the KGF franchise and Salaar at Mangalore. The director watched the trailer and praised the entire team

Tovino Thomas with Prashant Neel

Tovino Thomas, who became a favorite among audiences through the movie "Minnal Murali," is appearing in three different roles —Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan in "ARM." 'ARM' is a pan-India fantasy film. Directed by debutant Jitin Lal and produced by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, with Dr. Zakaria Thomas, “ARM” is being made entirely in 3D and stands as one of the highest-budget films in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie is set to release in theaters on September 12.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers are busy with promotions of the film. The trailer for 'ARM', which was released on August 25, quickly went viral on social media, receiving millions of views in every language. The intriguing and breathtaking trailer has raised expectations for the film. Recently, the team met with blockbuster director Prasanth Neel, known for the KGF franchise and Salaar at Mangalore. The director watched the trailer and praised the entire team, highlighting the stunning visuals, Tovino Thomas's three unique looks, and the director's ambitious vision.

This is a significant boost for the film and heightens anticipation for ARM. After winning great acclaim for movies like "Kaan" and "Chithha," Dibu Nainan Thomas has composed the music for "ARM."

Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who have gained attention through Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, play the female leads in the movie. Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, Harish Uthaman, Harish Peradi, Kabir Singh, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini also appear in significant roles.

The screenplay for the movie is written by Sujith Nambiar. Jomon T. John, who started in Malayalam cinema and has now reached Bollywood, handles the cinematography for "ARM." The editing is done by Shameer Muhammed. The co-producer is Justin Stephen, and the executive producers are Naveen P. Thomas and Prince Paul. Additional screenplay credits go to Deepu Pradeep. Since its announcement, the film has generated significant buzz, and the release of each promotional material has only heightened the anticipation.

The film stunts were coordinated by Vikram Moore and Phoenix Prabhu of "Kantara" fame. The film will be distributed by major industry players, with Hombale Filmsj handling the Kannada release, Mythri Movie Distributors for Telugu, and Anil Thadani for Hindi, ensuring a grand release across multiple languages on September 12th.