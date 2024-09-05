Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > KGF director Prashanth Neel meets Tovino Thomas reviews ARM trailer

KGF director Prashanth Neel meets Tovino Thomas, reviews ARM trailer

Updated on: 05 September,2024 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The team of Malayalam film ARM met with blockbuster director Prasanth Neel, known for the KGF franchise and Salaar at Mangalore. The director watched the trailer and praised the entire team

Tovino Thomas with Prashant Neel

Listen to this article
KGF director Prashanth Neel meets Tovino Thomas, reviews ARM trailer
x
00:00

Tovino Thomas, who became a favorite among audiences through the movie "Minnal Murali," is appearing in three different roles —Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan in "ARM." 'ARM' is a pan-India fantasy film. Directed by debutant Jitin Lal and produced by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, with Dr. Zakaria Thomas, “ARM” is being made entirely in 3D and stands as one of the highest-budget films in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie is set to release in theaters on September 12.


Ahead of the film's release, the makers are busy with promotions of the film. The trailer for 'ARM', which was released on August 25, quickly went viral on social media, receiving millions of views in every language. The intriguing and breathtaking trailer has raised expectations for the film. Recently, the team met with blockbuster director Prasanth Neel, known for the KGF franchise and Salaar at Mangalore. The director watched the trailer and praised the entire team, highlighting the stunning visuals, Tovino Thomas's three unique looks, and the director's ambitious vision.



This is a significant boost for the film and heightens anticipation for ARM. After winning great acclaim for movies like "Kaan" and "Chithha," Dibu Nainan Thomas has composed the music for "ARM."


Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who have gained attention through Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, play the female leads in the movie. Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, Harish Uthaman, Harish Peradi, Kabir Singh, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini also appear in significant roles.

The screenplay for the movie is written by Sujith Nambiar. Jomon T. John, who started in Malayalam cinema and has now reached Bollywood, handles the cinematography for "ARM." The editing is done by Shameer Muhammed. The co-producer is Justin Stephen, and the executive producers are Naveen P. Thomas and Prince Paul. Additional screenplay credits go to Deepu Pradeep. Since its announcement, the film has generated significant buzz, and the release of each promotional material has only heightened the anticipation.

The film stunts were coordinated by Vikram Moore and Phoenix Prabhu of "Kantara" fame. The film will be distributed by major industry players, with Hombale Filmsj handling the Kannada release, Mythri Movie Distributors for Telugu, and Anil Thadani for Hindi, ensuring a grand release across multiple languages on September 12th.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tovino Thomas Prashanth Neel Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment bollywood Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK