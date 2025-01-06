KGF fame Yash has released a poster from his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. He also teased a surprise related to the film on his birthday

Yash unveils poster of his upcoming film Toxic (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Yash unleashes poster of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', hints at surprise on his birthday x 00:00

Rocking Star Yash, who mesmerised audiences with his KGF franchise, has released a poster for his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The poster, brimming with enigma and raw, untamed energy, teases a special surprise from the film's makers to coincide with the superstar’s birthday. The superstar shared the poster on his Instagram.

Yash unveils the first poster from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups

The actor accompanied the poster with the caption, "Unleashing him…," showcasing a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke.

The tagline of the film, "His untamed presence is your existential crisis," hints at a dark and enigmatic journey. The poster evokes mystery, sparking intrigue and fueling speculation about what this forthcoming cinematic endeavour entails. The cryptic message, laden with darkness hints at a gritty and compelling narrative and draws attention to the date 8-1-25, and the time 10:25 AM, when the makers promise to unveil the surprise.

Yash teases a grand surprise for fans on his birthday

The date coincides with Yash's birthday and as his birthday approaches, fans are gearing up for what could be one of the biggest cinematic reveals of 2025. The makers have been successful in sparking curiosity and stirring conversations about the film with the poster release. The title 'Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,' creates intrigue and forces audiences to imagine something beyond their expectations. It seems like Yash is attempting to deliver a unique story with his upcoming film. It will be interesting to watch what the actor has to deliver this time, especially with his highly-anticipated collaboration with award-winning director Geetu Mohandas.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been directed by Geetu Mohandas, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker. A recipient of numerous accolades, including a National Award and the Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival for her second film Moothon. With her spectacular achievements, fans' expectations from Geetu Mohandas are sky-high especially when the KGF star is headlining the film.