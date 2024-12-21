Actor Yash shares his experiences from his superhit film KGF as the film celebrates its sixth anniversary today. He shares the creative process and how scenes were changed

Today marks six years since the release of Yash's film KGF. Yash portrayed Rocky, as a rebellious and strong character, but also a deeply emotional figure. One of te most memorable scenes from the movie is where Rocky helps a distressed mother and delivers the profound line, "The greatest warrior is a mother." This scene, filled with emotional depth, became the highlight of the movie. On the 6th anniversary of the film, Yash shared some emotional parts of his journey with the film.

Yash shares an anecdote from the film

Yash said “I think I give that space for even the last assistant director he’ll be coming and telling me the previous take was good, boss. I always do that because you give that kind of space when there are so many instances where people come and give us great ideas, even in KGF, I and Prashant were sitting and watching the edit and we were working on it and the mothers in the famous scene was not with the mother. It was with some old lady crossing the road. I just took out my gun and it was supposed to be the gun scene. So my episode editor Mr Ramrao was watching, and he just came and said the whole Cinema is about mother. Why can’t mother be there in that scene? Just sitting in both of us looked at each other. It was a Damn good idea! Then I said what to do, to which Prashant said don’t worry we will reshoot this scene then we brought one lady with a small kid. Then he thinks of his mother and then I go out and talk to her and tell her then you know while discussing we had to come up with some line, then the line came well, so it’s like you don’t know. You never know we have done that script work for 4-5 years. I don’t know how many years from 2014, we were working, but we didn’t realise it was the person who is taking care of production came and told us something you have to take it if it is good. I think that should be the mindset and atmosphere. Otherwise, nobody knows everything. It’s a collaborative thing. Cinema is collaborative, Director, all of them should come together, and that’s when the magic happens!



This change not only amplified the emotional resonance of the film but also added a layer of universality to Rocky's character. Yash credited the collaborative spirit of the KGF team for such impactful creative decisions, which have contributed to the film's commercial success.

Yash and his upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will next be seen in Toxic, Ramayana, and KGF 3. He is also co-producing Ramayana and Toxic.