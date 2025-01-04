Ahead of his birthday, Rocking Star Yash penned a note for his fans urging them to priortise their safety and not to assemble at his residence. However, fans have now decoded the special symbol in the note

Rocking Star Yash, whose KGF franchise catapulted Kannada cinema onto the global stage, recently addressed his fans ahead of his birthday with a heartfelt message emphasizing safety.

Yash's message for fans ahead of birthday

Yash took to X and posted a letter addressed to his fans which read, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too.”

He continued, “It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy.”

“I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025,” added Yash.

Fan theories on Yash's birthday message

The birthday message also included a unique symbol that has sent the internet into a frenzy of speculation. The symbol depicts a double-headed bird, which a prominent fan theory going viral suggests represents the Gandaberunda, a mythical bird with immense power. The Gandaberunda was the emblem of the Kingdom of Mysore and later became the official emblem of the state of Karnataka. Given Yash's Mysore roots, fans believe the symbol signifies his deep connection to his heritage and his pride in representing Karnataka on a global platform.

The fan theory further analyses the symbol's deeper meaning. The bird sits atop an infinity symbol, symbolizing the superstar’s relentless pursuit of ambitious goals and his drive to constantly push boundaries. When flipped, the infinity symbol reveals the number 8, Yash's birth date and is also a number deeply associated with the superstar.

Decoding it further, another fan speculated, "Gandabherunda was a symbol of Mysore—Yash Boss hails from Mysore. Gandabherunda became the official state emblem of Karnataka—Yash Boss became a symbol of Karnataka. Infinity symbol - infinite possibilities. Just how the boss always aims for the unexpected. Flip to no, 8 - The number of Yash boss. With a global vision, he carries the pride of Karnataka with him. His achievements will always be intertwined with his roots’

"He is aiming global, but he never forgets where he came from," commented one fan, highlighting Yash's dedication to his roots.

Another fan echoed this sentiment, stating, "To Append Kannada Cinema Into World Map Is Always His Aim & Game."