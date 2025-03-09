Yash who is known for his rough and tough onscreen look showed his romantic side on his wife Radhika Pandit's birthday. He sang a song for her in front of a big crowd

Yash and Radhika Pandit

Superstar Yash has been making headlines with his much-anticipated films—Toxic and the epic Ramayana. After the massive success of KGF 1 & 2, Yash has firmly established himself as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. His decision to take on Toxic and Ramayana, not just as an actor but also as a producer, reflects a sharp and well-planned career move. While fans were recently treated to his intense first look from Toxic, excitement is now at an all-time high for his portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana.

Yash sings romantic song for Radhika

Beyond the screen, Yash is a devoted family man who frequently shares heartwarming moments with his loved ones. In a beautiful gesture, he recently sang a special song for his wife on her birthday, Radhika Pandit—a song he has been dedicating to her since their early days together.

Sharing the video on social media, Radhika wrote,“Our song. Always. ‘Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali’. My heart? Still racing. ❤️🧿”

The song, a beloved Kannada classic, translates to: "Together with you, as always with you, I would be.

A new joy I would bring today, every day."

See video:

Yash's work front:

As per reports, Yash is currently immersed in shooting Toxic, after which he will fully dive into Ramayana. With two strikingly different yet equally powerful roles on the horizon, Yash is gearing up for two of India’s most highly anticipated films

"Toxic," written and directed by the internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling. Shot in both English and Kannada, the film aims for global resonance. Kannada captures the nuances for Indian audiences, while English ensures accessibility worldwide, reflecting the filmmakers' commitment to authenticity and diverse reach.

"Our vision for 'Toxic' was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally," says director Geetu Mohandas. "We've strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. 'Toxic' explores a collaboration of artistic vision and precision of commercial storytelling. It's a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide."