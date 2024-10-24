KGF star Yash will be seen playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He opened up about the film recently

Yash and Namit Malhotra

Listen to this article Yash spills beans on 'Ramayan', praises co-producer Namit Malhotra's vision for Rs 800 crore budget film x 00:00

KGF star Yash recently opened up about his upcoming magnum opus Ramayan for which he also turned co-producer. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. Yash co-produces the film along with Namit Malhotra, who has emerged as a key figure in Hollywood over the past 30 years, linking Bollywood and international cinema. Unlike many Indian talents, he has led major projects like The Garfield Movie and The Angry Birds Movie 3 through his companies, DNEG and Prime Focus, establishing himself as a leading Indian name in Hollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yash on the vision for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Yash recently shared how he became involved in Malhotra’s ambitious project, b. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yash recounted their first meeting, explaining that he was in Los Angeles, discussing VFX for Toxic when he met Namit. As they talked, Namit shared his vision for Ramayana, a project they had been working on for years.

“I liked Namit and his vision. We both shared the same goal—to bring Indian films to international platforms. With the kind of support we’ve received from our audience, our visions were aligned. During our discussion, he just asked me, ‘Do you want to be part of this?’ I immediately understood the value he would add to my vision. He’s a great guy with huge potential, and not many people are aware of his achievements. His company has won 5-6 Oscars, and it’s amazing that an Indian has taken over and is doing such wonderful things. I feel very fortunate and blessed to have such great partners,” Yash said.

Yash on playing Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

In the same interview, Yash confirmed playing the role of Ravana in the film. Ram will be essayed by Ranbir Kapoor while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. The KGF star opened up about the character of Ravana and revealed what tempted him take up the role. He said, "It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not." Furthermore, he continued, "For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it."