Kichcha Sudeepa shares new poster of 'Vikrant Rona'; trailer out on June 23

Updated on: 18 June,2022 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor wrote on social media- "'Once You Enter The Maze… Escape Is Not An Option. 'Vikrant Rona Official Trailer on 23rd June."

Picture Courtesy: PR


Kichcha Sudeep’s film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is currently gearing up for a July 28 release. Netizens are excited to see Vikrant’s journey unfold and fans are expecting the film to be one of the biggest hits of Kichcha Sudeep. The actor has now shared the new poster of the film. He wrote- "'Once You Enter The Maze… Escape Is Not An Option. 'Vikrant Rona Official Trailer on 23rd June."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KicchaSudeepa (@kichchasudeepa)





