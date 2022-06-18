Kichcha Sudeepa shares new poster of 'Vikrant Rona'; trailer out on June 23

The actor wrote on social media- "'Once You Enter The Maze… Escape Is Not An Option. 'Vikrant Rona Official Trailer on 23rd June."

Picture Courtesy: PR

Kichcha Sudeep’s film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is currently gearing up for a July 28 release. Netizens are excited to see Vikrant’s journey unfold and fans are expecting the film to be one of the biggest hits of Kichcha Sudeep. The actor has now shared the new poster of the film. He wrote- "'Once You Enter The Maze… Escape Is Not An Option. 'Vikrant Rona Official Trailer on 23rd June."

Apart from that, the film will be released in 4 different languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Now that the film is gearing up for its release, Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to visit 4 cities for promotion- Bangalore on 22nd June, Mumbai on 23rd June, Kochi Press Meet on 24th June, Hyderabad on 25th.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

