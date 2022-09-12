Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Krishnam Raju to be cremated with state honours

Krishnam Raju to be cremated with state honours

Updated on: 12 September,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make the necessary arrangements

Krishnam Raju to be cremated with state honours

Krishnam Raju. Pic- Twitter


The last rites of veteran Tollywood actor and former Union minister U.V. Krishnam Raju will be performed with state honours here on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to make arrangements for Raju's cremation with state honours. The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make the necessary arrangements.


Also Read: Watch video! Swara Bhasker: Single life is like sifting through garbage

Raju, popular as 'Rebel Star', died early Sunday at AIG Hospital here. He was 83. The last rites will be performed Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. His body was shifted to his residence, where it will be kept till Monday afternoon to enable his fans to pay their last respects. Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties and film personalities made a beeline to Raju's house to pay their last respects.


Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, mega star Chiranjeevi, veteran actors Murali Mohan, Mohan Babu, Mahesh Babu, directors Trivikram, Raghavendra Rao and others paid tributes to Raju. They consoled Raju's family members including his nephew actor Prabhas.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer `Brahmastra` touch Rs. 500 crore mark?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
telangana bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK