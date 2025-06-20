Kuberaa has been directed and written by Sekhar Kammula. The socio-political drama starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh brings freshness to the themes of power and money

Still from Kuberaa

Kuberaa movie review: Nagarjuna and Dhanush shine in a hard-hitting socio-political drama

After delivering two successful romantic dramas — Fidaa and Love Story — filmmaker Sekhar Kammula takes a bold leap into the socio-political genre with his Telugu-language film Kuberaa.

Inspired by the Hindu God of Wealth, the film lives up to its name by delving into the themes of power, money, and their far-reaching influence on individuals and the justice system. Kammula, who also serves as the writer of the script, screenplay, and dialogues, handles these themes with nuance and conviction.

What is Kuberaa about?

Kuberaa follows the story of Deepak (Nagarjuna), an honest and upright CBI officer who has solved over a thousand cases — only to be betrayed by the very system he served, landing him behind bars. Enter Neeraj, a powerful business tycoon with deep political connections who manipulates the system to his advantage.

Then comes Deva (Dhanush), a beggar full of life and unshakable faith in God, despite facing relentless hardships. When his path crosses with Deepak’s, his world changes dramatically. Life throws him into a new reality — one that teaches him lessons no formal education ever could. Rashmika Mandanna plays Sameera, a woman who enters Deva’s life by chance but soon becomes his emotional anchor as he takes on the powerful forces stacked against him.

South Indian cinema has explored themes of injustice and class before, but Kammula adds depth by connecting characters from vastly different social backgrounds. Kuberaa is, at its core, a cinematic mirror held up to society — and it reflects with clarity and compassion.

Runtime and Pacing

Clocking in at three hours, Kuberaa is undeniably lengthy. However, the runtime feels earned. Every major character is given space to breathe and grow, which strengthens the film’s emotional payoff. If you’re expecting a tight, commercial entertainer, you might find the pacing slow. But for viewers who appreciate layered storytelling, the film is richly rewarding.

Kuberaa is not a fast-paced thriller, but a carefully constructed character drama. Kammula takes his time building the world and its people. Though the first half leans on a slower setup, the second half pays off with emotional highs, character revelations, and strong moral questions. His writing delicately blends fiction with real-world relevance, making Kuberaa feel timely and reflective.

Performances

One of Kuberaa’s biggest strengths lies in its performances. Nagarjuna and Dhanush share screen space for the first time, and their chemistry is compelling. Nagarjuna delivers a restrained and balanced performance, letting the story take center stage and not let his superstardom overpower any frame. Dhanush, known for his versatility, once again disappears into his character with impressive ease. Rashmika Mandanna shines as Sameera, offering a vibrant counterbalance to the film’s intense tone and leaving a strong impact. Jim Sarbh stands out with his impactful character as a the ruthless tycoon.

Technical aspects

The film's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), deserves special praise. DSP experiments with instruments and sounds to mirror the shifting emotions and relationships in the film. His background score evolves with Deva’s character, subtly highlighting his transformation — a testament to the composer’s understanding of storytelling through music.

Cinematographer Niketh Bommireddy also delivers standout work, particularly in the scene where Rashmika’s character is introduced at a Mumbai railway station. The setting beautifully captures the emotional undercurrents between her and Dhanush’s characters, adding visual poetry to the narrative.

Final verdict

Kuberaa is a film made for the big screen. While its runtime may seem daunting, the gripping storyline, emotionally resonant performances, and strong technical support make it a rewarding experience. If you’re in the mood for a film with substance, soul, and style — Kuberaa is worth your time.