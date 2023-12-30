Kurchi Madathapetti: The new highly voltage song from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaran is sure to give you adrenaline rush

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and announced that the much-anticipated song Kurchi Madathapetti is finally out

The makers of the upcoming film 'Guntur Kaaram' announced the release of the promo for the film's next song on Friday. Today, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and announced that the much-anticipated song Kurchi Madathapetti is finally out. The upbeat, peppy track features the actor and Sree Leela dancing with full energy.

Taking to his Instagram account Mahesh shared a clip of the song and wrote, "Here’s #KurchiMadathapetti". As soon as the actor dropped the announcement, fans started dropping the comments. A fan wrote, "Bro forgot that he's Mahesh Babu That energy". "If Babu lands, opposition will be closed" wrote another one. A third fan commented, "ey Thaman... Super Star man there & what da music you have given man."

Mahesh Babu kicks off the song with a powerful dialogue, setting the stage for a dazzling performance alongside Sreeleela. Their energetic dance moves sync perfectly with the song's fast beat, creating an electrifying spectacle.



Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the actor and director previously collaborated on blockbuster hits such as 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja.' After a long wait of 12 years, the duo is set to reunite for a big-budget project. The film, touted as an action drama, features Mahesh Babu alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father, actor Krishna, on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. In the video, Mahesh Babu takes action with a stick in his hand as everyone awaits him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two matchsticks. The remaining scenes showcase Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience, providing a glimpse of its fiery lead character, aptly described by the slogan "highly inflammable." The teaser concludes by paying homage to the legendary actor Krishna.