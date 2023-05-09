'Kushi': First single from Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer shows glimpses of the chemistry between the lead pair

'Na Rojaa Nuvve' in Telugu, 'Tu Meri Roja' in Hindi, 'En Rojaa Neeye' in Tamil, 'Nanna Roja Neene' in Kannada, and 'En Rojaa Neeye' in Malayalam are the names of the first single in different Indian languages

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Today, on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Kushi', also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu released the first single from the film. While lyrical version of the romantic track 'Na Roja Nuvve' has been released, the makers also shared glimpses of Vijay and Samantha's chemistry in the film.

The scenes from the song 'Na Roja Nuvve' have been set in the beautiful locales of Kashmir. The song has been sung and composed by Hesham Abdul Waham. 'Na Rojaa Nuvve' in Telugu, 'Tu Meri Roja' in Hindi, 'En Rojaa Neeye' in Tamil, 'Nanna Roja Neene' in Kannada, and 'En Rojaa Neeye' in Malayalam are the names of the first single in different Indian languages.

Apart from Vijay and Samantha, the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep.

After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'. 'Kushi' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on September 1. The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika.

'Kushi' was first announced in 2019 and the team began shooting the film in April 2022. In May 2022, the film's title was officially revealed to be Kushi. The first schedule of the film was wraped in Kashmir. The music and background score are composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who rose to fame with the soundtrack of the Malayalam film 'Hridayam'.

