Telugu film Laila' starring Vishwak Sen has been released in theatres today alongside films like 'Chhaava' and 'Captain America: Brave New World'. The Telugu film has fallen flat and the early reactions from audience have been unanimously negative. Audience who watched the film on day 1 have been trashing 'Laila' for its poor quality content. From script, direction, comedy, every element of the film has been receiving negative reviews from the audience.

Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila is an action comedy film. The film sees Vishwak Sen essay two roles-Sonu, an aspiring model and Laila, a femme fatale. Apart from Sen, the film also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Abhimanyu Singh. In the past few days, the film was in the news for all the wrong reasons as a section of people called for the film's boycott following controversy.

Netizens have unanimously called the film a disaster. People who have watched the film cannot help but stress that it is one of the most uninspiring and pointless films. "Dont Believe any hatred reviews targeting #Laila movie. #LailaMovie is disaster on script itself from beginning to End its unbearable torture."

Another user wrote, "#Laila is a complete disappointment, lacking a single memorable scene.Total movie (thumbs down emoji) . ULTRA DISASTER MOVIE".

Another person reviewed, "Outdated & Loud ….forced Comedy doesn’t Work …Till Now Nothing is Engaging!!Fews Scenes gives us a Feel that #Matka Is Better than this!! Need a Epic 2nd Half to Save this Film!!"

"There is nothing much to talk about the film. Pathetic output from every craft. An Outright Disaster from Vishwak Sen," wrote an audience member.

Vishwak Sen requests audience to let go controversy

In a video clip which he posted on his X timeline ahead of film's release, Vishwak Sen said, “Namaste to all. A lot of misunderstanding has happened. A lot of disturbances have happened but on behalf of my team and myself, I even tendered an apology even though we did not commit any mistake. What I told during the pre-release event is also the same thing. Hatred will take us nowhere. Everyone should reduce their anger and misunderstandings.”

Stating that he was one among the people, Vishwak Sen further said, “You are the one who has pulled me up until here. If I win, it means you have won. If you encourage me, I will be able to do a lot many good roles.”

Pointing out that Laila was releasing, he said, “We need all your support.”

The actor went on to add, “We will make you laugh till your tummy aches. Our intention is to only make you laugh. There are a lot of new people in this film. New director, new heroine -- a lot of people's lives are dependent on this film. Our intention is to make good cinema. That is all.”

Vishwak Sen’s appeal comes in the wake of a controversy that erupted over some remarks made by actor Prudhvi Raj during a pre-release event of the film some days ago. A section of those on social media called for the boycott of Laila after some of Prudhvi’s statements were viewed as the actor taking a dig at the YSR Congress Party.