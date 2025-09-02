Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 507 Ganpati idols immersed till 3 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Lokah makers issues apology over dialogue demeaning Bengaluru women No offence was intended

Lokah makers issues apology over dialogue demeaning Bengaluru women: 'No offence was intended'

Updated on: 02 September,2025 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra is performing well at the box office, but faced backlash over a dialogue. Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, issued a public apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of Bengaluru women

Lokah makers issues apology over dialogue demeaning Bengaluru women: 'No offence was intended'

Lokah makers apologise

Listen to this article
Lokah makers issues apology over dialogue demeaning Bengaluru women: 'No offence was intended'
x
00:00

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, is performing extremely well at the box office. The Malayalam movie, marking the beginning of a new cinematic era, has become a sensation. However, a scene of the movie has offended people. Tendering an apology for a dialogue in Dominic Arun's woman superhero film, Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films on Tuesday said that it would remove the dialogue in question at the earliest.

Lokah makers issue apology

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, is performing extremely well at the box office. The Malayalam movie, marking the beginning of a new cinematic era, has become a sensation. However, a scene of the movie has offended people. Tendering an apology for a dialogue in Dominic Arun's woman superhero film, Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films on Tuesday said that it would remove the dialogue in question at the earliest.

Lokah makers issue apology



Taking to its X timeline, Wayfarer Films put out a statement, tendering an apology. The statement read, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka.”


The makers added, "At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

In the film, Leo-fame Sandy Master essays the role of Inspector Nachiyappa, a corrupt and misogynistic cop in Bengaluru. In one of the scenes, he says that he doesn't want to marry women from Bengaluru, calling them ‘dagaar,’ a derogatory term used to slut shame. Not just the dialogue, the film has landed in another controversy as social media users pointed out that Bengaluru is shown in poor light in the film and portrayed as a hub of parties and drugs.

About Lokah

It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, is producing the superhero series. The film, which released on August 28 this year, has taken a strong opening in all parts of South India, with the production house claiming that on August 31 that 300 additional shows of the film had been added all over Kerala.

The success of the film has pleased the lead actor of the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan so much, that she took to Instagram to express her happiness. She wrote, "Don’t think I’ve fully processed what’s happening… but this is the happiest Monday I’ve ever had. And a happy happy onam, everyone."

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Dulquer Salmaan Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK