Lokah Chapter One: Chandra is performing well at the box office, but faced backlash over a dialogue. Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, issued a public apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of Bengaluru women

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One - Chandra, is performing extremely well at the box office. The Malayalam movie, marking the beginning of a new cinematic era, has become a sensation. However, a scene of the movie has offended people. Tendering an apology for a dialogue in Dominic Arun's woman superhero film, Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films on Tuesday said that it would remove the dialogue in question at the earliest.

Lokah makers issue apology

Taking to its X timeline, Wayfarer Films put out a statement, tendering an apology. The statement read, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka.”

The makers added, "At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

In the film, Leo-fame Sandy Master essays the role of Inspector Nachiyappa, a corrupt and misogynistic cop in Bengaluru. In one of the scenes, he says that he doesn't want to marry women from Bengaluru, calling them ‘dagaar,’ a derogatory term used to slut shame. Not just the dialogue, the film has landed in another controversy as social media users pointed out that Bengaluru is shown in poor light in the film and portrayed as a hub of parties and drugs.

About Lokah

It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, is producing the superhero series. The film, which released on August 28 this year, has taken a strong opening in all parts of South India, with the production house claiming that on August 31 that 300 additional shows of the film had been added all over Kerala.

The success of the film has pleased the lead actor of the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan so much, that she took to Instagram to express her happiness. She wrote, "Don’t think I’ve fully processed what’s happening… but this is the happiest Monday I’ve ever had. And a happy happy onam, everyone."

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy.