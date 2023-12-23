'Leo' actor Mansoor Ali Khan had filed a defamation case against Trisha after she reprimanded him for his derogatory comments against her. The court has denied the lawsuit

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha

Listen to this article Madras High Court denies Mansoor Ali Khan from filing defamation case against Trisha, issues fine of Rs 1 lakh x 00:00

'Leo' actor Mansoor Ali Khan was recently reprimanded for his derogatory comment against 'Leo' co-star Trisha. While the two actors did not share the screen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film, Khan had stated that he had hoped for a "bedroom scene" with Trisha. His comment went viral and was reprimanded by Trisha and several other members of the film industry including Chiranjeevi and Khushboo Sundar. He eventually issued an apology but later filed a defamation suit against the actress. However, his plan to file a defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Kushboo Sundar was denied by the Madras High Court, stating that it seemed like a publicity stunt.

According to reports, the Madras High Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Mansoor Ali Khan while rejecting his defamation suit. The court reportedly instructed the actor to contribute this amount to the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai. The court also stated that the response by Trisha and others to Mansoor's statement was typical of how “any normal person would have reacted.”

During a hearing of the defamation lawsuit on December 11, the Court slammed the actor for filing a defamation case against Trisha and seeking Rs 1 crore as compensation. Did he tender the unconditional apology only to escape arrest? Actually, Trisha should have moved the suit for damage. On what basis has he moved it?” the court questioned as quoted by Hindustan Times. The bench also asked Khan’s counsel to advise the actor on how to act responsibly in public places.

The controversy sparked after 'Leo' actor Mansoor Ali Khan's viral clip from an interview went viral. He said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film (Leo). I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Responding to the video, Trisha replied on X (former Twitter), "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

After the matter blew up, Mansoor issued an apology. Releasing an official statement, the actor said, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." In response to this, Trisha wrote on X, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."