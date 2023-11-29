Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case against Trisha post-apology: Prepared documents

Comedian Mansoor Ali Khan said in a statement to CNN News18 that he plans to file a defamation case against Trisha days after issuing an apology for his derogatory comments about her

Mansoor Ali Khan said he has prepared documents to file defamation case against Trisha This comes days after he apologised to her for his remarks during an interview Trisha is yet to react to the defamation case news

Comedian Mansoor Ali Khan's recent remark on Trisha sparked controversy. In an interview, he used derogatory words for his Leo co-star. Condemning the same, Trisha issued a statement and slammed him for talking about her in a 'vile and disgusting manner'. Amid the ongoing matter, Mansoor apologised to the actress.

As per the development in the matter, Mansoor informed CNN News 18 that he would be taking legal action against Trisha by filing a defamation case. He said, "We are doing it (filing defamation case) today. We have prepared all the documents. (My) lawyer will share all other information later today (Tuesday) at 4 o'clock. He will meet the press." When asked about his apology, the comedian replied, "It is the biggest joke."

The controversy sparked after Mansoor's viral clip from an interview went viral. He said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film (Leo). I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Responding to the video, Trisha replied on X (former Twitter), "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

At a press conference in Chennai, Mansoor defended himself saying, "I didn't mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologize? I didn't say anything wrong. I respect all actresses."

Releasing an official statement, the comedian said, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." In response to this, Trisha wrote on X, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

Mansoor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, issued a summon to him after he failed to appear at the police station. The actor reportedly demanded extra time citing a throat infection.