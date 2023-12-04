Trisha reviews Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal; later deletes

Actress Trisha took to her Instagram stories to review Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. However, she later deleted the post

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' has become the talk of the town, especially on social media. The film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor has been receiving extremely polarised reviews. While one section is impressed by the scale, visuals and performances in the film, there's have been disappointed by the misogyny and plot of the film. Amidts this actress Trisha took to her Instagram stories to review the film. However, she later took down the post.

On Sunday, Trisha shared a poster of Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, "One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh (face with peeking eye, face exhaling and clapping hands emojis). However, she deleted the post moments later.

While Trisha may have deleted the post, screenshots of the post started getting circulated on social media. A user shared the screenshot on X and wrote, “She was lecturing about woman’s dignity a week ago only no?”

Another user wrote, "Never expect a negative review from an actor/actress for any movies. They won't/can't express the real opinion as they need to sustain in the industry."

Trisha was in the news a week ago after her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan made derogatory remarks against her. The actress was appalled by the statement with Khan finally issuing an apology.

Meanwhile, some netizens also came in support of Trisha for her reaction to Animal. ""She also knows to treat a film as a film," a user wrote.

"First case is her standing up for herself when someone made derogatory comments on her and the second is her enjoying a movie. U guys need to hear this from someone??" another fan wrote.

'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.