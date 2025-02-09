Vijay Deverakonda and his mother have also sought blessings by taking a holy dip in the Sangam River. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted at the Triveni Sangam on Sunday afternoon

Vijay Deverakonda & his mom. Pic/X

Several actors and well-known personalities have been visiting the Mahakumbh to take a holy dip in the Sangam during this auspicious time. While very recently, Esha Gupta, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and others visited the Kumbh Mela, now actor Vijay Deverakonda and his mother have also sought blessings by taking a holy dip in the Sangam River. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted at the Triveni Sangam on Sunday afternoon.

Vijay Devrakonda at Mahakumbh

The pictures that have circulated online show Vijay Deverakonda walking with his mother. The actor was seen wearing a saffron dhoti and rudraksh malas. Vijay had his face covered with a mask and a towel wrapped around his torso, while his mother can be seen wearing an orange salwar suit. Vijay's visit to the Kumbh happened after the much-anticipated teaser release of his upcoming film VD12.

In one of the pictures that has made its way to social media, the mother-son duo can be seen standing in the middle of the Sangam River, taking a holy dip at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Other Celebrities at Mahakumbh

Esha Gupta, who had earlier visited the Mahakumbh, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Divy Kumbh, Bhavy Kumbh #Mahakumbh2025" (Divine Kumbh, Grand Kumbh).

Earlier, Anupam Kher also shared a post showing him taking a dip in the holy Sangam River. While sharing the video of himself enjoying the sacred bath, Kher wrote in Hindi, “Taking a holy dip in the Ganga at the Mahakumbh feels like a life fulfilled! For the first time, I reached the sacred spot where Maa Ganga, Yamuna Ji, and Saraswati Ji converge. As I recited mantras there, tears flowed from my eyes on their own during the prayers. What a coincidence! Exactly a year ago, on this very day, the same happened during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya! Glory to Sanatan Dharma.”

Actors and couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also recently visited the holy site in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and sought the blessings of spiritual gurus. The couple shared pictures from their visit to the Mahakumbh on social media.

Hema Malini, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mamta Kulkarni, had also visited the Kumbh.