Mahesh Babu looks suave in new photoshoot wife Namrata drops fire emoji
Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Mahesh Babu set pulses racing on Saturday as he unveiled a glimpse of his latest photoshoot, exuding suavity in a stylish flannel shirt

Mahesh Babu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Mahesh Babu set pulses racing on Saturday as he unveiled a glimpse of his latest photoshoot, exuding suavity in a stylish flannel shirt. The Tollywood superstar's charismatic persona was showered with admiration from his wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar, who dropped a fiery comment.


The 'Murari' star took to Instagram, and shared photos, wherein he can be seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt. Mahesh is a vision to behold in his messy hair look. The post is captioned as: "Through the lens..." His wife Namrata dropped fire emojis in the comment section.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)


A fan wrote: "Gangster turned into romantic". Another said: "handsome hunk", while one commented: "heartthrob". Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh was last seen in Telugu action drama 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

