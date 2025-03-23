Breaking News
Updated on: 23 March,2025 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
SS Rajamouli along with actor Mahesh Babu visited Odisha's highest peak Deomali for a tree plantation drive. They wrapped up a massive action sequence for their upcoming film SSMB29

SS Rajamouli Pic/X

Days after SS Rajamouli expressed his dismay over the littering at Odisha's highest peak Deomali during a solo trek, the ace filmmaker along with actor Mahesh Babu visited the spot for a tree plantation drive. The two, who were in the state with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran wrapped up a massive action sequence for their upcoming film SSMB29. The crew, who was in Koraput was also gifted a box of handmade millet products by MLA Sri Ramachandra Kadam. Check out the posts below. 





Odisha’s highest peak marred by litter

Earlier, Rajamouli shared a post on X stating that he was disheartened to see the state’s highest peak Deomali trail marred by litter. The Baahubali director took a solo trek and shared the breathtaking view from the location but urged civic sense to ensure cleanliness at these natural wonders. 

Taking to X, the filmmaker wrote, “Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference… Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places.”

About Rajamouli’s SSMB29

After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. It will feature Priyanka Chopra, who will finally make her comeback to Indian cinema. Besides that, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the project. 

The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Earlier this month, a scene from SSMB29 was leaked online. The scene shows Mahesh pushing another actor, reportedly Prithviraj, in a wheelchair. Reportedly Mahesh’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film’s shoot will continue until 2026, with a planned release in 2027. We have heard that Rajamouli is negotiating with global studios like Disney and Sony for a worldwide release.

