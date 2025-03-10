Clad in a crop top, leather jacket, and baggy jeans, Priyanka Chopra landed in Odisha to shoot for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 and posed alongside flight attendants

Priyanka Chopra Pic/Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is back in India for the shoot of her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran is being shot on a grand scale. Clad in a crop top, leather jacket, and baggy jeans, Priyanka landed in Odisha for the same and posed alongside flight attendants. Check it out.

Scene leaked from Rajamouli’s set

A scene from SSMB29 was leaked online on Sunday. The scene shows Mahesh pushing another actor, reportedly Prithviraj, in a wheelchair. The crew was reportedly shooting in Odisha. Fans have expressed concern after the video went viral on social media. The film, an African jungle adventure, is being touted as a “pan world” film. Reportedly Mahesh’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film’s shoot will continue until 2026, with a planned release in 2027. We have heard that Rajamouli is negotiating with global studios like Disney and Sony for a worldwide release.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

SSMB29 will mark the former Miss World’s return to Indian cinema after six years. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

She has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff which is directed by Frank E Flowers. It is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series The Boys, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written Bob Marley: One Love. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel. Created by The Russo Brothers, the action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.