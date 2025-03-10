A scene from Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, was leaked online; Shahid Kapoor recently shared an update on his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu

Listen to this article Have you heard? Scene from SS Rajamouli's upcoming film leaked; Shahid Kapoor on reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj x 00:00

Scene leaked from Rajamouli’s set

ADVERTISEMENT

A scene from Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, was leaked online on Sunday. The scene shows Mahesh pushing another actor, reportedly Prithviraj, in a wheelchair. The crew was reportedly shooting in Odisha. Fans have expressed concern after the video went viral on social media. The film, an African jungle adventure, is being touted as a “pan world” film. Reportedly Mahesh’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film’s shoot will continue until 2026, with a planned release in 2027. We have heard that Rajamouli is negotiating with global studios like Disney and Sony for a worldwide release.

The Kaminey reunion

Shahid Kapoor recently shared an update on his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj at the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Jaipur, on Sunday. He said, “I’m shooting a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and hopefully it will be out by the end of this year”. This action-thriller, also starring Triptii Dimri, marks Shahid’s fourth collaboration with the filmmaker after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). The actor also said that the second season of his debut web show Farzi is in the works.

Inflated star fees, deflated returns

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has criticised Bollywood’s tendency to inflate movie budgets, and exorbitant star remunerations. “Filmmaking has changed,” said the director. “If you can make a film for R100, but spend R1,000, people will find ways to take a share of the extra R900. Today, each department has its own agenda, but no one prioritises staying within the budget.” He also expressed concern that actors’ salaries often consume 70 per cent of a film’s budget, saying, “We never paid stars more than 10-15 per cent of a film’s budget.”

Sick of the public eye

Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman recently revealed why she stepped away from acting in the 1980s. She said that it was a “conscious decision” as she was “saturated with work” and “sick of the public eye.” She wanted to focus on her family, she explained. After marrying Mazhar Khan in 1985, Zeenat gradually reduced her film appearances. She is now set to return to acting with the Netflix web series The Royals, also Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

I want to be the sun

Akshay Kumar recently took a dig at all those who reach late on film sets, emphasising the importance of discipline. At an event, when asked about stars lacking punctuality, Akshay, who is known to be one of the most punctual stars after Amitabh Bachchan, humorously replied, “I don’t want to be a star, I want to be the sun.” He also expressed frustration on people questioning his early sleep schedule, suggesting they should instead ask why others sleep so late. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Skyforce. He now has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla in his kitty.