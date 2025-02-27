SS Rajamouli's friend Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao sent a video to Mettu Police Station along with a letter naming Rajamouli as the reason behind his suicide over a love triangle

SS Rajamouli Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'SS Rajamouli is the reason for my suicide': RRR filmmaker's friend accuses him of torture over love triangle x 00:00

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is gearing up for his upcoming film SSMB29 has now found himself courting controversy on the personal front after his friend and collaborator Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao accused him of torture over an alleged love triangle. Rao sent a video to Mettu Police Station along with a letter naming Rajamouli as the reason behind his suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajamouli married Rama, sister-in-law of his cousin MM Keeravani in 2001. He adopted Karthikeya, his wife’s son from her previous marriage. The couple also adopted a daughter named Mayookha.

Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao threatens suicide in final video

In the video, Rao can be heard saying, “India’s number one director, SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli, are the reason for my suicide. You might think I am doing this for publicity, but this is my final letter. Everyone from MM Keeravaani to Chandrasekhar Yeleti and Hanu Raghavapudi knows how close I have been to Rajamouli for years now. I never thought a woman could come between us.”

Arey entra idhi pic.twitter.com/QimYU3OPvf — 𝗕 𝗛 𝗔 𝗡 𝗨 ᴼᴳ 🦅 (@BhanuPK292) February 27, 2025

The other woman between Rao and Rajamouli

Rao added, “He asked me to sacrifice my love for her, and while I didn’t agree at first, I did later on. He believed I’d told people about this, and he began torturing me after we got into an argument. We worked together till Yamadonga (2007), but he ruined my life after that. He tortured me so much since he became a big shot. I am 55 years old and have lived a single life.” He also urged the police to do a lie-detector test on him.

SS Rajamouli’s work front

After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to have confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. It will feature Priyanka Chopra, who will finally make her comeback to Indian cinema. Besides that, there are reports of John Abraham also being a part of the project.

The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Last year, the filmmaker featured in Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, a Netflix documentary. It celebrates his illustrious journey from a humble background to becoming an international name.