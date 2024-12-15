As the video of SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama grooving together surfaced on social media, netizens couldn’t help but praise the filmmaker’s dancing skills

SS Rajamouli with Rama Pic/AFP

Listen to this article SS Rajamouli and his wife burn up the dance floor at his nephew's pre-wedding - watch video x 00:00

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is known for larger-than-life movies, is a dancer by heart. A video of him is taking over the internet, where he is seen shaking a leg with his wife Rama. The clip is from his nephew Sri Simha's pre-wedding and has hit the viral note, which shows the movie maverick dancing to the song Lunchkostava from the film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to SS Rajamouli’s dance video

As the video of SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama grooving together surfaced on social media, netizens couldn’t help but praise the filmmaker’s dancing skills.

One user wrote, “Rockstar! He should consider doing a role or a cameo dance in next.”

“From directing blockbusters to owning the dance floor, here comes SS Rajamouli the Dancer,” added another.

One user commented, “SS Rajamouli is dancing better than his movie heroes Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.”

Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli

Netflix unveiled SS Rajamouli's documentary in August. Excited about the documentary, Rajamouli said, "Storytelling is the heart of my existence -- it's what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am overwhelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work."

He added, "It's truly humbling to see Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios come together to share my story. This docu-film is a way of expressing gratitude to my fans and loved ones for being an integral part of my journey. Their support inspires me to keep creating and entertaining."

The documentary features inputs from Rajamouli's close collaborators and film personalities such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan.

SS Rajamouli’s work front

On the work front, SS Rajamouli announced a biopic on the Father of Indian cinema – Dadasaheb Phalke titled Made in India. Directed by National Award-winning Director Nitin Kakkar, the project is set to be a tribute to the birth and meteoric rise of Indian cinema. The film is being produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya under Max Studios and Showing Business production banners respectively. Nitin has previously helmed films such as 'Mitron', 'Notebook', 'Jawaani Jaaneman', and 'Ram Singh Charlie'.