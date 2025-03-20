SS Rajamouli took a solo trek to Deomali in Odisha and shared the breathtaking view from the location but urged civic sense to ensure cleanliness at these natural wonders

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently filming his upcoming movie SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Odisha was disheartened to see the state’s highest peak Deomali trail marred by litter. The Baahubali director took a solo trek and shared the breathtaking view from the location but urged civic sense to ensure cleanliness at these natural wonders.

SS Rajamouli bats for civic sense while trekking

Taking to X, the filmmaker wrote, “Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference… Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places.”

About Rajamouli’s SSMB29

After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. It will feature Priyanka Chopra, who will finally make her comeback to Indian cinema. Besides that, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the project.

The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Scene leaked from Rajamouli’s set

Earlier this month, a scene from SSMB29 was leaked online. The scene shows Mahesh pushing another actor, reportedly Prithviraj, in a wheelchair. The crew was reportedly shooting in Odisha. Fans have expressed concern after the video went viral on social media. The film, an African jungle adventure, is being touted as a “pan world” film. Reportedly Mahesh’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film’s shoot will continue until 2026, with a planned release in 2027. We have heard that Rajamouli is negotiating with global studios like Disney and Sony for a worldwide release.

Last year, the filmmaker featured in Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, a Netflix documentary. It celebrates his illustrious journey from a humble background to becoming an international name.