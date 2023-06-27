Breaking News
Malayalam film and theatre actor CV Dev passes away at 83

Updated on: 27 June,2023 12:06 PM IST  |  Kozhikode
ANI |

Top

According to family sources, he was admitted to a hospital due to age-related ailments, where he breathed his last

CV Dev, Pic/Kalagramam Book Shelf,Facebook

Malayalam actor C V Dev, who has acted in more than hundred films and numerous plays, died on Monday. He was 83.


According to family sources, he was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode due to age-related ailments, where he breathed his last.


Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the artiste.


He has acted in many prominent movies including, 'Sadhayam', 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu', 'Mizhi Randilum', 'Chandrolsavam', Sandhesham among others.

