According to family sources, he was admitted to a hospital due to age-related ailments, where he breathed his last

CV Dev, Pic/Kalagramam Book Shelf,Facebook

Listen to this article Malayalam film and theatre actor CV Dev passes away at 83 x 00:00

Malayalam actor C V Dev, who has acted in more than hundred films and numerous plays, died on Monday. He was 83.

According to family sources, he was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode due to age-related ailments, where he breathed his last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the artiste.

He has acted in many prominent movies including, 'Sadhayam', 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu', 'Mizhi Randilum', 'Chandrolsavam', Sandhesham among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever