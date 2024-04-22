Breaking News
The Kashmir Files actor Chinmay Mandlekar addresses trolling over his sons name Jehangir says he will no longer play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
'The Kashmir Files' actor Chinmay Mandlekar addresses trolling over his son's name Jehangir, says he will no longer play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 

Updated on: 22 April,2024 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar revealed that he had his family has been under mental distress following persistent trolling over their son's name, Jehangir

Chinmay Mandlekar, an actor and writer from the Marathi film industry was forced to address the controversies and trolling around the name of his son, Jehangir. The actor has made major contributions to the field of Marathi cinema but was shamed and trolled extensively for naming his son, Jehangir. The trolling was not just limited to him but his family as well which made him take to social media to speak up about the same. 


Chinmay took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him addressing trolls over the constant shaming and trolling over his son's name Jehangir. He highlighted that his son was born in 2013 and the trolling never happened earlier but a section of people have been targeting him and his family. He said that persistent trolling has caused mental distress to his family and it is not something that he is 
okay with. 


He further said that while he can take criticism about his work and also encourages people to comment on his work on social media or in person, he said that no one has to right to comment on his personal matters. He said that the trolls have been questioning is son's name and his wife's character. 


Chinmay clarified that he has previously, on multiple occasions, explained the rationale behind naming his son Jehangir. He also cited the examples of the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai and businessman JRD Tata whose initial 'J' stands for Jehangir. 

Chinmay is known for portraying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in as many as six films. The actor also addressed people bringing in his professional choice and personal matter. He said that while he has deep respect for Shivaji Maharaj and the role is quite close to him, he expressed his willingness to step away from the role. He feels that this unfortunate situation where his faith and devotion are misconstrued and his family becomes the target of undue scrutiny.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chinmay Deepak Mandlekar (@chinmay_d_mandlekar)

Why Chinmay named his son Jehangir? 

Sharing the reason behind the name of his son, Chinmay had previously said that his son was born on Jamshedhi Navroz, prompting them t chose a name that resonated with the legacy of Bharat Ratan JRD Tata. 



