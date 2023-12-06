Marathi actress Suruchi Adarkar tied the knot with Piyush Ranade in an intimate ceremony on 6th December

In Pic: Suruchi Adarkar and Piyush Ranade

Listen to this article Marathi actress Suruchi Adarkar calls herself 'luckiest' as she ties the knot with Piyush Ranade x 00:00

Marathi actress Suruchi Adarkar tied the knot with Piyush Ranade in an intimate ceremony on 6th December. The actress got married to Piyush in Pune. After the beautiful wedding, the actress opened up about her feelings post-marriage.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress shared that she is very happy and cannot describe her level of happiness. She referred to Piyush as a great human being with a very good heart, expressing that she feels incredibly fortunate.

"I am very happy and can't describe the level of my happiness now. It is a very surreal and magical feeling for me," she exclaimed, capturing the essence of the blissful occasion

Later, she added, "I am very happy that I got married to such a great human being. He is such a great person at heart. He is very emotional and caring. I am blessed, and I feel I am the luckiest girl," she expressed, radiating gratitude for the union."

The actress further opened up about the reason for the intimate wedding. She shared that she is a very private person and likes to keep her relationships personal. Therefore, she had a very intimate ceremony with their family members in attendance.

"I am the person who keeps everything private. I keep everything very private. So just like our relationship, I kept our wedding very intimate and with our families," Suruchi revealed.



The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her wedding day. The actress wore a stunning yellow Navvari, while Piyush complemented her in a white kurta and dupatta. The actress finished her look by adding intricate jewelry and tied her hair in a chic bun. While posting the picture, she wrote, "Happiest Day #PSILoveYou."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@suruchiadarkar)

In another picture posted by Suruchi, she can be seen in a beautiful pink saree, and her husband Piyush complemented her in a matching kurta. The actress, while sharing these pictures, wrote, "And we are all pink in love...!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@suruchiadarkar)

The two can be seen sharing a hug as their necks are adorned with beautiful garlands.