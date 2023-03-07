Ram Charan shares heartfelt message for tennis legend Sania Mirza

Ram Charan's message was really heartwarming and a lovely tribute pouring in for his close friend Sania as the news of her retirement spread like wildfire. However, Ram Charan's close friendship with Sania, which goes way back, made his message particularly poignant

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has been making headlines recently for his heartwarming tribute to Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. As Sania bid farewell to her illustrious tennis career on March 6th, 2023, at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, Ram Charan took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message, writing, "My dearest buddy @MirzaSania … Tennis courts across the world will miss seeing you in action. Your contribution to sports in India is unmatched. You continue to make us proud."

My dearest buddy @MirzaSania … Tennis courts across the world will miss seeing you in action.

Your contribution to sports in India is unmatched.

You continue to make us proud. pic.twitter.com/PL7fYORECZ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 6, 2023

Ram Charan's message was really heartwarming and a lovely tribute pouring in for his close friend Sania as the news of her retirement spread like wildfire. However, Ram Charan's close friendship with Sania, which goes way back, made his message particularly poignant. The two have often been spotted together at various events and social gatherings, and their camaraderie has always been a topic of discussion among fans.

Beyond his tribute to Sania, Ram Charan has been making waves all over the world. His recent movie, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been a massive commercial success and has been praised for its stunning visuals and high-octane action sequences. The response to the film's screening in the US ahead of the Oscars 2023 is a testament to Ram Charan's global popularity as a star whose fanbase extends beyond India.