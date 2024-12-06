Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle on Friday to announce an open art contest. The first prize will win Rs 1 lakh and a chance to meet the superstar

Mohanlal in Barroz

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his debut directorial 'Barroz'. The film which will be released in theatres on December 25 is a fantasy drama with the actor in the lead. On Friday, he took to his Instagram handle to announce an art contest for his film. The contest is open to all. The actor shared the criteria for the competition on his handle and details of submitting the same.

Art contest for Barroz

Sharing the announcement, Mohanlal wrote in the caption, "Unleash Your Creativity: The Barroz Art Contest

Step into the enchanting world of Barroz and bring its magic to life through your artistry! Showcase your talent, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes and exclusive opportunities.

Prizes

How to Participate

•Use the hashtag #BarrozArtContest to upload your entries.

•Access official Barroz art assets and detailed Terms & Conditions here: https://bit.ly/4g35p4o.

Contest Details

Let your imagination soar and capture the magic and mystery of Barroz!

Check out the post:

Prize amount:

The winner of the contest will get Rs 1 lakh and chance to meet Lalettan. The second prize winner will get Rs 50,000 and their art work autographed by Lalettan and the third prize winner will get Rs 25,000.

About Barroz

Mohanlal’s debut directorial ‘Barroz’ to release on Christmas Day Kochi, Nov 15 (IANS) The much-anticipated debut directorial venture of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, ‘Barroz’, is set to hit the screens this Christmas. The announcement was made by acclaimed director Fazil, who is also the father of actor Fahad Fazil.

“‘Barroz’ is poised to create magic, much like Mohanlal’s early hits ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ and ‘Manichitrathazhu’, both of which were released during Christmas,” said Fazil. Interestingly, both those classics were directed by Fazil, with actress Shobana earning a National Award for her performance in ‘Manichitrathazhu’.

In ‘Barroz,’ Mohanlal not only directs but also plays the titular role. The ensemble cast includes Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Mark Kilian, with songs by young musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram. The cinematography is handled by ace cameraman Santosh Sivan, and production is backed by Antony Perumbavoor, known for his big-budget ventures.

Shot in 3D, the production of ‘Barroz’ commenced in 2021 but faced interruptions due to the resurgence of Covid-19. Filming took place in various locations within Kerala, across India, and internationally. The project, made on an extravagant budget exceeding Rs 100 crore, is one of the most expensive films in the history of Malayalam cinema. The storyline revolves around Barroz, a mythical guardian entrusted with protecting a treasure left behind by the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama. For over four centuries, Barroz awaits the rightful heir to claim the treasure. The unique premise, coupled with Mohanlal’s direction, has generated significant buzz in the industry. Initially slated for an Onam release, the film faced delays due to its scale and complexities.

‘Barroz’ will officially be released on December 25, making it a highly anticipated Christmas treat for fans of Mohanlal and Malayalam cinema.