A year after the controversial Hema Committee report shook the Malayalam industry, leading to the resignation of Mohanlal from the position of the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Mohanlal has finally broken his silence and addressed his resignation

Back in August 2024, Mohanlal left many shocked when he resigned from his position as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report. Amid criticism directed towards AMMA and Mohanlal in particular, the entire committee was dissolved. The actor was accused of not doing much to protect artists against sexual abuse and exploitation in the industry. Now, more than a year after the incident, the actor spoke up for the first time on his resignation.

Mohanlal breaks his silence after a year on AMMA resignation

In an interview with Asianet News, Mohanlal revealed that he faced a lot of criticism but said that he did not resign because of it. Claiming he had a different reason, he shared, “I faced a lot of criticism. Suddenly, we became enemies to many people. But the resignations were not because of the criticism. I resigned when I felt it was time to put a full stop,” he said.

He also expressed hope that those who left the organisation due to disagreements would return to the fold now. Mohanlal also stated that his exit was not a ‘defeat’, but a part of the ‘natural process’ of leadership transition.

He also spoke about the ‘positive change’ of women taking on leadership roles within AMMA after this year's elections. For the unversed, Shwetha Menon took over as president and became the first woman to hold the role. Mohanlal earlier served as AMMA president in two consecutive terms, from 2018 to 2021 and 2021 to 2024. He was also expected to serve from 2024 to 2027 before his resignation. He even refused to compete in the elections this year.

Mohanlal’s recent films

Following a disappointing 2024, Mohanlal reclaimed glory to Malayalam cinema with L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. L2 Empuraan minted Rs 265.5 crore at the box office and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Meanwhile, the latter made Rs 234.5 crore at the box office worldwide.

His most recent release, Hridayapoorvam with Malavika Mohanan, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after its release on August 28, 2025.