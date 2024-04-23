Mohanlal danced enthusiastically at a recent award function in Kochi to the beats of the song 'Zinda Banda' from the film 'Jawan'. He also shared stage with Mammootty and the two kissed on the cheek

Mohanlal and Mammootty

Mohanlal dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' in Kochi, shares heartwarming moment with Mammootty on stage

Videos of Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal dancing at an awards function is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral videos, the actor who will soon turn 6 is seen dancing energetically to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Zinda Banda' from the film 'Jawan'.

For his performance, Mohanlal is seen wearing a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and ants. He flaunted his energetic moves on stage. 'Zinda Banda' was one of the chartbusters from Atlee's 2023 blockbuster action film 'Jawan'. It was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The long wait continues to see Lalettan dance to a chartbuster in a film 🥹❤️💥#VanithaFilmAwards #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qlaSRaaEU4 — heyopinions (@heyopinions) April 23, 2024

Mohanlal also danced to Rajinikanth's song 'Hukum' from 'Jailer' which was also composed by Anirudh. The film that was released last year also had a cameo by Mohanlal.

Mohanlal and Mammootty reunite:

The two M's have been rulibg the film industry for decades and are two of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema. At the award function, Mammootty won the Best Actor award and he received it from Mohanlal. In his acceptance speech, the 'Kannur Squad' actor said, "I've been in the industry for over 43 years. In this period, I've had a companion who has travelled with me. The person I am talking about is Mohanlal. He is a skilled actor, he is a magician. He can perform and dance. He tries to make everything perfect.”

Mammootty then went on to plant a kiss on Mohanlal's cheek and the latter did the same leaving everyone in the audience to go 'aww'.

Mohanlal's work front:

Meanwhile, Mohanlal started shooting for his 360th film on Monday with Shobana. The film reunites the two actors for their 56th film together. Sharing the pictures from the set, Mohanlal wrote on Instagram, "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture."

The story of L360 has been written by Tharun Moorthy and KR Sunil. This marks the 14th film produced by Renjith for his own Rejaputra films.

The film depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status. Directed by Tarun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role. The film is expected to hit the theatres during Puja holidays in October.

Apart from L360, Mohanlal also has Prithviraj-directed L2: Empuraan in the pipeline. He also has his own directorial 'Bazooka' in the pipeline.