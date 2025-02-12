Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mohanlal introduces Nyla Usha character in L2 Empuraan along with a video

Mohanlal introduces Nyla Usha character in L2: Empuraan along with a video

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Stating that not just Malayalis but people all over the world had watched the film, the actress said that when she left Kerala and headed out, people identified her as Arundathi from Lucifer

Mohanlal introduces Nyla Usha character in L2: Empuraan along with a video

Nyla Usha. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Mohanlal introduces Nyla Usha character in L2: Empuraan along with a video
x
00:00

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the lead in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), on Tuesday introduced actress Nyla Usha as Arundathi Sanjeev in the film. 


Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal tweeted, “Character No.31. Nyla Usha as Arundathi Sanjeev in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also posted a link to a YouTube video in which Nyla was seen explaining about her character in the film.


Nyla, in the video, said, “I played Arundhathi in Lucifer. I've had a very short career in cinema so far, but in that journey, Arundhathi has been a truly special character for me. That is because ‘Lucifer’ made such a huge impact.”


Stating that not just Malayalis but people all over the world had watched the film, the actress said that when she left Kerala and headed out, people identified her as Arundathi from Lucifer.

She also pointed out that Lucifer was also her first working experience with Mohanlal.

Talking about her character in the film, Nyla said, “She's really bold and intelligent. Lucifer is a story set against the backdrop of today's politics. So, there's a party that controls a political party and my character was the head of a TV channel backed by that party. My character had so much space in Lucifer.”

Pointing out that time had passed, she said, “Now, five years have passed. A lot has changed. So definitely, NPTV and Arundathi may have changed a lot too and that's something you might see in Empuraan. I am also excited for the entire film because Empuraan was the only film I worked on in 2024. So, it was so much of fun going back to that set and reliving all the memories I had during the shoot of Lucifer.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohanlal Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK