Nyla Usha. Pic/Instagram

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the lead in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), on Tuesday introduced actress Nyla Usha as Arundathi Sanjeev in the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal tweeted, “Character No.31. Nyla Usha as Arundathi Sanjeev in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also posted a link to a YouTube video in which Nyla was seen explaining about her character in the film.

Nyla, in the video, said, “I played Arundhathi in Lucifer. I've had a very short career in cinema so far, but in that journey, Arundhathi has been a truly special character for me. That is because ‘Lucifer’ made such a huge impact.”

Stating that not just Malayalis but people all over the world had watched the film, the actress said that when she left Kerala and headed out, people identified her as Arundathi from Lucifer.

She also pointed out that Lucifer was also her first working experience with Mohanlal.

Talking about her character in the film, Nyla said, “She's really bold and intelligent. Lucifer is a story set against the backdrop of today's politics. So, there's a party that controls a political party and my character was the head of a TV channel backed by that party. My character had so much space in Lucifer.”

Pointing out that time had passed, she said, “Now, five years have passed. A lot has changed. So definitely, NPTV and Arundathi may have changed a lot too and that's something you might see in Empuraan. I am also excited for the entire film because Empuraan was the only film I worked on in 2024. So, it was so much of fun going back to that set and reliving all the memories I had during the shoot of Lucifer.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

