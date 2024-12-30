Mohanlal says his directorial debut, a children’s film that is being dubbed as a visual spectacle, was crafted with the intention of adding “moments of wonder” in the lives of those addicted to screens

A still from Barroz. Pic/Facebook

What inspires one of the country’s biggest superstars to direct a children’s movie? That is where we begin our conversation with Mohanlal, as his new drama, Barroz, hits theatres across the country. “Children are increasingly drawn to screens, be it to participate in games, watch videos, or scroll through social media content. [This consumption] comes at the cost of the outdoor activities that were once a staple part of people’s childhood. Children would climb trees, play in the fields, tell stories, and explore their creativity in ways that shaped their understanding of the world. Today, those moments of wonder and connection are becoming rare. So, I thought we should do something for children,” he says of his directorial debut that is being widely dubbed as a visual spectacle.

Pics/IMDB, Instagram

Actors who’ve turned attention to direction will agree that helming even a regular production comes with a host of challenges. The obstacles in Mohanlal’s way were multifold, given that Barroz is a technologically advanced 3D offering that demanded the use of contemporary filmmaking methods. Direction, he says, required him to be uncomfortable with the unknown. “You need special cameras and [an understanding of] colours, costumes, and makeup. Everything is different from the normal filmmaking process. I have done this [been part of films] for 47 years, and here is something new. We created animated characters and underwater sequences. We have a fully animated underwater song sequence starring the main characters,” he says, asserting that he also had to exercise restraint while employing technology to ensure it did not hamper the storytelling.

“Too many complicated shots could affect the storyline. Excessive camera movements and tilting could cause nausea or disorientation for the viewer. So, I had to think from the perspective of the audience. I have to credit Santosh Sivan for his groundwork. The 3D glasses [he chose] reduce screen brightness [and enhance] colour perception, especially in the shots for which we had to compensate during the shoot. The visual effects too needed to be rendered with the depth, which could be computationally intensive and expensive.”

Mohanlal may have put his prowess as an actor on display for several years, but taking on a new role enabled him to showcase his artistry in a different way. “To direct a film, one must be patient and committed. Your passion and integrity must be [evident]. This is a requirement for every film, but a movie like this one needs you to be stronger because each day is complicated. Post-production is the most difficult part of making it.” Rubbishing claims that superstars are not given the freedom to experiment, he says he has taken the decision to be part of all kinds of cinema ever since he began his journey. “As an actor, I developed myself inside that aura. You have to approach cinema with passion. There has been a beautiful flow in my life for 47 years. I never stop feeding the excited kid in me.”

We can’t part ways with the actor without asking him about the Drishyam franchise that has been fronted by him since 2015, and whose Hindi remake—led by Ajay Devgn—gained unwavering attention from Bollywood fans. Would the third edition of the franchise be underway soon? “We are trying [to create it],” he confirms. “But it’s not that easy. To make the sequel, it took us six years. So, when we create another edition, we must be careful. We should not ridicule the appreciation we have received from the audience.”