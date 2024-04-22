Mohanlal and Shobana are an iconic pair of Malayalam cinema. The duo has started shooting for a new film under the direction of Tharun Moorthy

Mohanlal and Shobana

Listen to this article Mohanlal shares picture with Shobana on set as they reunite for their 56th film together x 00:00

A couple of days back, actress Shobana announced that she is all set to reunite with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for an upcoming film directed by Tharun Moorthy. The team began filming today and lead actor Mohanlal shared a couple of pictures from day 1 of the shoot.

In the first picture shared by Mohanlal, he can be seen shaking Shobana's hand surrounded by the film's crew. In the picture, Mohanlal is seen in a plain brown t-shirt while Shobana is seen in a red and grey printed saree with a green blouse. The second picture sees a crew member holding the clapboard with the tentative title of the film -L360. This film also marks Mohanlal's 360th. The other pictures show the team holding the muhurat pooja and paying respect to the camera and other equipment that will be used to shoot the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures, Mohanlal wrote, "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Director Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the critically and commercially appreciated film 'Operation Java' in 2021. The film starred Lukman, Balu Vargehes, and Binu Pappu. His second project, 'Saudi Vellakka' (2022), also featured Lukman and Binu in key roles, alongside Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar.

The story of L360 has been written by Tharun Moorthy and KR Sunil. This marks the 14th film produced by Renjith for his own Rejaputra films.

The film depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status. Directed by Tarun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role. The film is expected to hit the theatres during Puja holidays in October.

Mohanlal and Shobana have worked together in over 50 films including 'Thenmavin Kombathu', 'Pavithram', 'Valanakalude Naadu', 'Manichithrathazhu', and others. They last shared screen in the film 'Mampazhakkalam' directed by Joshiy.