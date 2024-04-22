Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mohanlal shares picture with Shobana on set as they reunite for their 56th film together
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mohanlal shares picture with Shobana on set as they reunite for their 56th film together

Updated on: 22 April,2024 05:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mohanlal and Shobana are an iconic pair of Malayalam cinema. The duo has started shooting for a new film under the direction of Tharun Moorthy

Mohanlal shares picture with Shobana on set as they reunite for their 56th film together

Mohanlal and Shobana

Listen to this article
Mohanlal shares picture with Shobana on set as they reunite for their 56th film together
x
00:00

A couple of days back, actress Shobana announced that she is all set to reunite with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for an upcoming film directed by Tharun Moorthy. The team began filming today and lead actor Mohanlal shared a couple of pictures from day 1 of the shoot. 


In the first picture shared by Mohanlal, he can be seen shaking Shobana's hand surrounded by the film's crew. In the picture, Mohanlal is seen in a plain brown t-shirt while Shobana is seen in a red and grey printed saree with a green blouse. The second picture sees a crew member holding the clapboard with the tentative title of the film -L360. This film also marks Mohanlal's 360th. The other pictures show the team holding the muhurat pooja and paying respect to the camera and other equipment that will be used to shoot the film. 


Sharing the pictures, Mohanlal wrote, "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Director Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the critically and commercially appreciated film 'Operation Java' in 2021. The film starred Lukman, Balu Vargehes, and Binu Pappu. His second project, 'Saudi Vellakka' (2022), also featured Lukman and Binu in key roles, alongside Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar. 
The story of L360 has been written by Tharun Moorthy and KR Sunil. This marks the 14th film produced by Renjith for his own Rejaputra films.

The film depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status. Directed by Tarun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role. The film is expected to hit the theatres during Puja holidays in October.

Mohanlal and Shobana have worked together in over 50 films including 'Thenmavin Kombathu', 'Pavithram', 'Valanakalude Naadu', 'Manichithrathazhu', and others. They last shared screen in the film 'Mampazhakkalam' directed by Joshiy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohanlal Entertainment News Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates entertaintment south cinema
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK