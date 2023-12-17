Mr Bachchan: Ravi Teja drops the first look poster of his next film

Actor Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have revealed the official title of their upcoming film as 'Mr. Bachchan,' along with the first look poster

In Pic: Ravi Teja

Actor Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have recently joined hands for yet another interesting project, and today they have revealed the official title of the film as 'Mr. Bachchan,' along with the first look poster.

In the poster, Ravi Teja can be seen riding a scooter and imitating the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Dressed in casual white pants paired with a black T-shirt and a sweatshirt, Ravi Teja looks dapper. In the background of the poster, an abstract caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall with people standing in front of it can be seen. In the foreground, the line 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga' (You must have heard my name), which is a line of Amitabh's, is written on the poster.

While posting the poster he wrote, "Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab (sir)."

Ajay Devgn also shared the same poster and wrote, "This is going to be (fire emojis)". As soon as the poster was dropped fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Waiting to wath Tollywood Amithabh on big screen. 2 of my favorite actors in okesari chooskunta"."Mass Maharaja is back," wrote another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Earlier while sharing the update on the project, the production house on X wrote, "The Magical Mass Combo is back [?] Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and @harish2you reunite for an entertainer This time, the #MassReunion gets spicier Produced by @vishwaprasadtg & @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy More details soon!"

Ravi Teja was last seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also stars Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon. In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Eagle', which is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. 'Eagle' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.