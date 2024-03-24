Mrunal Thakur seeks blessing at one of Hyderabad's oldest temple ahead of release of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Family Star'

After two hits in the Telugu film industry, Mrunal Thakur is now gearing up for the release of her third release titled 'Family Star'. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her third Telugu movie titled 'Family Star'. After sharing the screen with Dulquer Salmaan and Nani for her earlier Telugu films, she is all set to be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Ahead of the theatrical release of the film, Mrunal was spotted visiting an old temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings. She was seen at Sri Yellamma Pochamma in Balkampet. It is considered one of the temples of Hyderabad and has a huge footfall on Sundays.

Family traditions before #FamilyStar promotions ❤️#MrunalThakur along with family visited the Balkampet Yellamma temple in hyderabad to pray for blessings ✨@mrunal0801#FamilyStarOnApril5th pic.twitter.com/BW0LYcwaOE — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 24, 2024

A video of Mrunal dressed in maroon traditional and visiting the temple has gone viral on social media. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the firstcollaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur loves the festival of colours and said that this time she will be celebrating with the team of her upcoming film ‘Family Star’ in Hyderabad. “I do love Holi. This year will be special because I will be celebrating with my family of my upcoming film, ‘Family Star’,” Mrunal told IANS.

The actress added: “I’m excited to kickstart the promotions for our film on the day of Holi and excited to spend time with them. It’s an auspicious day and what better way to celebrate than working for a film you have spent months of hard work on.”

'Family Star' marks Mrunal's first release of 2024, signifying a significant milestone in her career. Mrunal also looks forward to celebrating her first Holi and Ugadi in Hyderabad. Ugadi is a prominent festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.