Naga Chaitanya's mother Lakshmi, siblings Amala and Akhil share happy moments with Sobhita Dhulipala's parents in new pics from engagement

Updated on: 10 August,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: New inside pictures have made their way to social media where we can see the newly engaged couple sharing happy moments with their families

In Pic: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with their families. Pic/X

Naga Chaitanya's mother Lakshmi, siblings Amala and Akhil share happy moments with Sobhita Dhulipala's parents in new pics from engagement
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's fans are all excited since they got the news of their engagement. Now, a few new inside pictures have made their way to social media, and we can't stop looking at them. In these new inside pictures, we can see the newly engaged couple sharing happy moments with their families. In one picture, we see Nagarjuna’s wife, Lakshmi Daggubati, posing with Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, while another picture features Sobhita's parents posing with the Akkineni family.


The family members were all smiles as they posed for the camera on this beautiful occasion. These pics have gained a lot of positive comments from the fans.




About Naga and Sobhita's Engagement:  

The two got engaged at Sobhita's Hyderabad residence yesterday. Superstar Nagarjuna, father of the groom-to-be, took to social media to share the first pictures and welcome  Sobhita Dhulipala to the family.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Sobhita’s Engagement Post:  

Earlier, on August 9, Sobhita posted heartwarming pictures from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya. In the first photo, the newly engaged couple is sitting on a swing, basking in their love. In the next picture, Sobhita and Naga are seen laughing, clearly ecstatic about their good news! The last picture featured the couple smiling.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

The couple first sparked dating rumors when Sobhita was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase back in early 2023. The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told IANS. Later on, eagle-eyed netizens also spotted them together on vacations when they posted individual pictures from the same location.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

