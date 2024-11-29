Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala kept their relationship under wraps till they got engaged this year. As the couple gear up for their wedding, the groom-to-be reveals how he met Sobhita

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya reveals his first meeting with soon-to-be wife Sobhita Dhulipala

In a few days, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will take each others names and give their love story a legal tag. The couple will be tying the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna studios in Hyderabad. For Naga Chaitanya love came knocking at his door the second time after his separation with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. So where did Chaitanya and Dhulipala meet for the first time?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's first meet

In an interview with Zoom, the Telugu star revealed his first meet with Dhulipala. "Our paths first crossed in Mumbai during the launch of my OTT series. Coincidentally, she also had a show on the same platform, and we met for the first time at an event organized by the streaming service," he revealed.

Talking about how their families have been bonding with each other over the last few months, Naga Chaitanya said, “It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together.”

He added, “I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well.”

Naga Chaitanya talks about wedding ceremony

The couple is now set to get married on December 4 at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios, a venue that holds deep sentimental value for them. Speaking about marrying Sobhita in an interview with Times of India, Chaitanya said, " I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead.”

He went on to add, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… not much (smiles). Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios (Hyderabad), which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together & celebrate.”