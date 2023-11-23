Breaking News
Naga Chaitanya reveals first look from his next movie 'Thandel' with Sai Pallavi

Updated on: 23 November,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Picture Courtesy/Chaitanya Akkineni's Twitter account

Actor Naga Chaitanya's first look from his upcoming movie 'Thandel' was revealed ahead of his birthday, which is on November 23.


Naga Chaitanya took to X on Wednesday and posted the first look saying, "#NC23 is #Thandel A character I'm really looking forward to playing .. and a team I'm really fond of @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP and everyone at @GeethaArts. Shoot begins soon.



The official page of Geetha Arts also shared the look on X. The post read, "A leader is born to ride against the tide and time for his people. The Birthday Celebrations of Yuvasamrat begin early."

Meanwhile, talking about Naga, he made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Custody' opposite actor Kirthi Shetty and received positive responses for his performance.

The film was released in theatres on May 12 in Tamil and Telugu and also starred Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath in pivotal roles.

With 'Custody' Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Tamil cinema.

Apart from 'Thandel' Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will be seen in a web series titled 'Dhootha'. It also features Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles.

Telugu Original, 'Dhootha', a supernatural suspense-thriller, is directed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now shadowing his family.

The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1.

