Telugu film producer Naga Vamsi, who has been receiving flak on social media following his recent roundtable interaction with Boney Kapoor, has finally reacted on the issue. He took to X and clarified that there was no disrespect from his end towards the veteran producer. Naga went viral for telling Boney that Bollywood is stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu and suggesting that most of Mumbai must have not slept after Pushpa 2 collected more than Rs 80 crore in a single day at the box office.

Naga Vamsi reacts to social media backlash

After scores of filmmakers from the Hindi belt and a trade analyst hinted that Naga Vamsi was arrogant and disrespected Boney Kapoor at the roundtable discussion, the Lucky Baskhar producer wrote on X, “You don’t need to teach us how to respect elders, we respect boney ji more than u guys do and there was no disrespect towards boney ji in that conversation it was a healthy discussion, me and boney ji had a nice laugh and hugged each other after the interview… So please don't come to your conclusions with just what you saw.”

What Naga Vamsi told Boney Kapoor

During a discussion on Galatta Plus, Boney Kapoor mentioned the impact of Hindi films on a global podium. Naga Vamsi replied, "This might sound harsh, but we South Indians have changed the way you look at cinema — even for Bollywood. Because you guys were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. But now, with films like RRR, Baahubali, Animal, Jawan, etc., these have kind of changed your version. After Mughal-E-Azam, you mentioned films like Baahubali and RRR, which were Telugu films. You never really spoke of a Hindi film’s name after Mughal-E-Azam.”

Boney, who was irked by Naga’s statement explained, “When I was talking about historicals. See, in this forum, we can’t discuss every bit of knowledge that we know. You just have to speak in broader terms.”

