Nagarjuna meets differently abled fan who was pushed away by bodyguards at Mumbai airport, poses for pics

Nagarjuna with his fan at the Mumbai airport (Photos: Yogen Shah)

South superstar Nagarjuna recently came under fire after a selfie-seeking fan was pushed away by bodyguards at the airport. Videos of the differently abled fan being pushed went viral, inviting backlash from netizens who criticised the actor for not being considerate. The actor is seen walking away, seemingly unaware of a man getting pushed. He was seen talking to actor Dhanush and walking out of the airport.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too reacted to the video of Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai airport and shared his ordeal about requesting a ‘star’ to meet his son Pallav, who has Down syndrome.

Nagarjuna later apologised and said he wasn't aware of the incident. And today, the star met the same fan and posed for photos.

The incident occurred at Mumbai airport's arrival terminal on Sunday. Nagarjuna was accompanied by Tamil star Dhanush. The duo was spotted by the paparazzi as they were exiting the airport premises, where a bodyguard was seen pushing away the specially-abled fan. The fan, who is also a staff at a restaurant outside the airport, had approached the actor for a selfie. The video left netizens fuming at the bodyguard's behaviour and the indifference shown by Nagarjuna and Dhanush.

In the video shared by a paparazzo, a man who is visibly physically challenged walks up to Nagarjuna for a selfie. However, before he could get close to the star, one of the bodyguards roughly pushed him away. Netizens were upset with the incident and took to the comment section to express their anger. Many also questioned Nagarjuna's indifference or lack of empathy for the fan.

After the video went viral, Nagarjuna took note of the incident and responded to it. He took to X and wrote, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!"

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024