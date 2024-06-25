After Nagarjuna, Dhanush's bodyguard pushes fan trying to film the actor at Mumbai’s Juhu beach - watch video 

Dhanush was at Juhu Beach with Nagarjuna for their upcoming film Kubera’. It is reportedly a social drama set in the slums of Dharavi.

Dhanush Pic/Yogen SHah

South superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna were spotted at Mumbai’s Juhu beach as they arrived to shoot for an upcoming project ‘Kubera’. However, as the former arrived at the seashore he was surrounded by fans and photographers who had assembled to film him. Amid the chaos, Dhanush’s bodyguard seemingly pushed a fan trying to film the actor. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

This comes a day after Nagarjuna was panned after his bodyguard pushed a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai airport. The fan who is also a staff at a restaurant outside the airport, had approached the actor for a selfie. As the video of the incident went viral, it left netizens fuming. Hours later, Nagarjuna took cognizance of the same and responded on X stating, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!"

Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. It is reportedly a social drama set in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. It is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Dhanush was last seen in 'Captain Miller'. Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother's death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary 'Captain Miller'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is all set to step into the shoes of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic. Directed by Arun Matheswaran and lensed by Nirav Shah, the music will be composed by the maestro himself. The biopic for Ilaiyaraaja will be produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.

