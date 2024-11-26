Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni took to Instagram to announce that he is officially engaged to his lady love, Zainab Ravdjee. But who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee

It looks like the celebration is not over for the Akkineni family, as just after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni is officially engaged to his lady love, Zainab Ravdjee. Akhil himself took to his Instagram to announce this happy news to his fans. But who is Zainab Ravdjee? Well, there is not much information available, but as per whatever we know, Zainab is an accomplished artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai, and London.

Akhil Akkineni's engagement announcement

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram and dropped a set of dreamy pictures to announce his engagement with his lady love. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged."

In the picture he shared on social media, the actor could be seen beaming ear to ear as he held his lady love’s hand. The couple looked stunning, with Akhil wearing a white shirt paired with white pants, while his queen Zainab stole hearts in a gown that looked right out of a Bollywood fairytale.

Another picture in the carousel showed them hugging each other. The third picture has our heart as we see the two standing close to each other, striking a romantic pose. In this picture, Zainab is flaunting her engagement ring. Surprisingly, one thing that raises a question mark is why Akhil chose to keep the comment section of the post off. Yes, the actor has restricted people from commenting on his post by switching off that option.

Nagarjuna welcomed Zainab to the family

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna welcomed Zainab Ravdjee to the Akkineni family. Extending a warm welcome, he wrote on X (previously Twitter): “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be, Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings."

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

It was in 2017 when Akhil had called off his wedding with Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of business tycoon GVK, months before the planned Italy ceremony.

Another big event in the family

Well, this engagement announcement came amidst the preparations for another grand event in the Akkineni family. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios. Recently, the wedding card of the couple’s wedding has gone viral on social media.