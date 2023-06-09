Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Bhagavanth Kesari' teaser to be out on June 10 in 108+ theatres

The celebrations have already begun with the title poster and fans will have a blast with the teaser coming on the special date. It will be interesting to see how Anil Ravipudi is going to show Balakrishna in the movie

The title of #NBK108 was announced today and Bhagavanth Kesari is an apt one for a crazy film in the collaboration of God Of Masses Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi, and successful producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens. ‘I Don’t Care’ is the tagline and the title poster got an instant response from all the corners.

The makers came up with another big update. The teaser of this movie will be revealed on June 10th, on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday. Like for the title poster, the makers are following the same strategy for teaser as well. It will be screened in 108+ theatres across the world.

The celebrations have already begun with the title poster and fans will have a blast with the teaser coming on the special date. It will be interesting to see how Anil Ravipudi is going to show Balakrishna in the movie.

Billed to be a first-of-its-kind actioner with a novel script, the shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari is taking place in Hyderabad with the core team participating in it. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

S Thaman composes tunes for #NBK108, while C Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela. The writer and director is Anil Ravipudi, while the producers are Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

Music is directed by S. Thaman, and the film is edited by Tammi Raju. The production designer is Rajeevan. The executive producer of the fillm is S. Krishna.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Anil Ravipudi

Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Banner: Shine Screens

Music Director: S Thaman

DOP: C Ram Prasad

Editor: Tammi Raju

Production Designer: Rajeevan

Fights: V Venkat

Executive Producer: S Krishna