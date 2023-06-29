Nani 30: Mrunal Thakur's exclusive first look from her second Telugu film

mid-day lays its hands on Mrunal’s picture from Nani 30 shoot on south Goa beach

Mrunal Thakur

'Sita Ramam' (2022) brought much success to Mrunal Thakur. She hopes to be equally lucky with her second Telugu film, the working title of which is 'Nani 30'. Fronted by Telugu star Nani, the family drama went on floors in January in Hyderabad, followed by schedules in Mumbai and Goa. mid-day has now scooped exclusive pictures from its Goa shoot. In her first look from the movie, the leading lady is seen in a purple saree and ethnic jewellery, strolling on the beach.

A bit of digging revealed that the shoot was conducted earlier this month, near the Betalbatim Beach in south Goa. A source tells us, “The makers wanted a picturesque beach against which they could shoot Mrunal’s introductory scene. To ensure a smooth filming experience, the local authorities cordoned off the beach. A team of 30 shot these portions in the first week of June. Costume designer Sheetal Sharma styled her for the film.” After the Goa leg, the unit—led by debutant director Shouryuv—headed to Coonoor. “The team wrapped up the principal shoot in Coonoor last week. Now, only patchwork shoot is remaining.”

