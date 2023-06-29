Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Nani 30 Mrunal Thakurs exclusive first look from her second Telugu film

Nani 30: Mrunal Thakur's exclusive first look from her second Telugu film

Updated on: 29 June,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

mid-day lays its hands on Mrunal’s picture from Nani 30 shoot on south Goa beach

Nani 30: Mrunal Thakur's exclusive first look from her second Telugu film

Mrunal Thakur

Listen to this article
Nani 30: Mrunal Thakur's exclusive first look from her second Telugu film
x
00:00

'Sita Ramam' (2022) brought much success to Mrunal Thakur. She hopes to be equally lucky with her second Telugu film, the working title of which is 'Nani 30'. Fronted by Telugu star Nani, the family drama went on floors in January in Hyderabad, followed by schedules in Mumbai and Goa. mid-day has now scooped exclusive pictures from its Goa shoot. In her first look from the movie, the leading lady is seen in a purple saree and ethnic jewellery, strolling on the beach.


A bit of digging revealed that the shoot was conducted earlier this month, near the Betalbatim Beach in south Goa. A source tells us, “The makers wanted a picturesque beach against which they could shoot Mrunal’s introductory scene. To ensure a smooth filming experience, the local authorities cordoned off the beach. A team of 30 shot these portions in the first week of June. Costume designer Sheetal Sharma styled her for the film.” After the Goa leg, the unit—led by debutant director Shouryuv—headed to Coonoor. “The team wrapped up the principal shoot in Coonoor last week. Now, only patchwork shoot is remaining.”



Mrunal Thakur Sita Ramam nani Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK