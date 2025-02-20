Actress Urvashi Rautela's scenes have reportedly been deleted from Daaku Maharaj, which is all set to stream on Netflix from February 21

Urvashi Rautela with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news of late for her film Daaku Maharaj and the song she has with Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Dabidi Dibidi'. The film, after releasing in theatres in January 2025, is now set for release on OTT. However, many reports have claimed that the streaming platform Netflix has deleted all of Urvashi Rautela's scenes from the film.

Urvashi Rautela's scenes removed from Daaku Maharaj?

IANS quoted a source close to the development, saying that the popular streaming platform has removed her scenes from the film just before its streaming release. This unexplained decision has apparently caused an uproar among fans and well-wishers of the actress, who are expressing their dissatisfaction with the move.

Recently, Netflix revealed that the Telugu-language action-drama Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming on its platform starting February 21. However, the announcement poster for the streaming release raised eyebrows online. While the poster prominently features actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, it noticeably excludes Urvashi, despite her significant role in the movie and her active promotion of it. This omission quickly sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing confusion and humorously questioning why the lead actress was left out of the official poster.

To make amends, the streaming giant later shared individual character slides, where Urvashi Rautela's photo was featured twice, seemingly to rectify the earlier oversight.

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Urvashi Rautela and Daaku Maharaj's controversies

The film made its global debut on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. Interestingly, the ‘Sanam Re’ actress played a significant role in promoting "Daaku Maharaaj," frequently highlighting the film's impressive earnings of Rs. 105 crore. However, her involvement in the film's promotional activities took a controversial turn when she made headlines for commenting on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. In her remarks, she mentioned her luxury gifts, which led to widespread backlash and criticism from the public.

While condemning the attack, Urvashi also showcased her diamond-studded watch, a move that many perceived as tone-deaf given the seriousness of the situation. Instead of speaking about the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Rautela raved about the film's Rs 105-crore box office collection and flaunted her expensive jewellery.

Urvashi Rautela, in a conversation with ANI, said, "It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident to wear it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

