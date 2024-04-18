Nikhil Siddhartha reveals son's name, says he has given up 'bad habits'

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife Dr Pallavi welcomed their son in February this year. The actor has now opened up about fatherhood

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife, Dr Pallavi were recently blessed with a baby boy. Days after welcoming their son, the actor spoke about Fatherhood, revealed his son's name, and more in conversation with Times of India.

Nikhil Siddhartha said that he is trying his best to spend quality time with his wife and child and share responsibilities despite professional commitments. He also said that he has given up 'bad habits' because he wants to be healthier for his son.

The actor also revealed that they have named their son Dheera Siddhartha. "I am trying to spend time with him every day because kids grow up so quickly. I’m trying my best to share responsibilities with Pallavi. I used to go out partying at least once a week, but I stopped doing that now. You want to give up bad habits and become healthy for your child once you become a parent. If someone told me 15 years ago my life would turn out to be this good, I would’ve stressed less and been happier.”

Nikhil and Pallavi welcomed their son on February 21 this year at a private hospital in Hyderabad. the actor shared a picture of him kissing his son’s forehead on Instagram, penning an emotional note about him losing his father, Shyam, last year. He wrote, “Just over a year ago I lost my father and 2da We Welcome a New Baby Boy into our family.. Feels like it's him back again. Happy to share that Pallavi & Me Have a Cute little baby boy Delivered today. Emotional and Extremely Happy. (sic)”

Nikhil and Pallavi dated for two years before they got engaged. They had a low-key wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in 2020. Due to the pandemic, they had a limited guest list and the event that was supposed to happen in April took place in May. In 2022, there were rumours of the couple looking to part ways. The actor, however, rubbished the speculation by sharing a picture with Pallavi. He will soon be seen in Swayambhu, The India House, and Karthikeya 3.