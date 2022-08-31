Nutritionist Yash Patel on Gauahar Khan, Sonalee Kulkarni and Saie Tamhankar!

In conversation with celebrity fitness expert and nutritionist Yash Patel on the finest actresses today on their fitness routine, here is what he said
Yash Patel isn’t a new name in the fitness industry now, this 25-year-old expert has been training to be one of the finest and popular actors of the entertainment industry. Actors - Sonalee Kulkarni, Gauahar Khan, Saie Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Akshara Singh and many more. In conversation with celebrity fitness expert and nutritionist Yash Patel on the finest actresses today on their fitness routine, here is what he said.
1- How is the fitness routine different for all three leading ladies that you handle- Sonalee Kulkarni, Gauahar Khan and Saie Tamhankar
The basic premise of training remains the same for every person which is becoming better with your workout. In all the components of fitness, the fitness routine of Saie, Sonalee and Gauahar includes HIIT training strength, training and animal flow. All three of them train at home and therefore we have to do the workout with bare minimum equipment. Of course, we have to modify the intensity depending upon the individual’s potential. However, all 3 of them are super fit and are always motivated for their workouts.
2- Does it come with more challenges to train a public figure with a strict routine
The answer is yes or no since both have strong reasons. Yes because they being actors often have a haphazard schedule for their shoots and we have to fit in the workout as per their availability. At times we do work out on their shoot location and whenever they get time in between. No is because post Covid majority of the population is working from home (WFH) and ever since it started even people who work in corporate culture are working on off hours. Therefore people are more inclined towards online training which is time flexible.
3- Tell us the food routine of any two celebrities you handle which anybody can follow in their regular work life
We’ll the beauty lies in the specificity and not in providing multiple options, At Askknatural we give a nutrition program that anybody can follow from a celebrity to a normal person for their day-to-day lives. Since all three actresses are non-vegetarians, the diet includes eggs, meat and dairy products majorly with some greens on the side. A normal person can also follow the same plan as everyone eats bhurji pav on the streets all you need to do is eat the bhurji and not the pav.
4- As a fitness expert what advice will you like to give to public figures and three things they should follow every day to be fit
The human body is highly mobile and movement is an essential part of our day-to-day life. Unfortunately, our culture doesn’t allow us to be as mobile as we were long ago in the jungle. Therefore people are suffering from metabolic disorders and injuries. Metabolic disorders happen because of the wrong kind of eating patterns and injuries happen mostly because of poor flexibility/stiffness in the body.
Nutrition is a vast topic to speak about but in a few words, every person should do some kind of workout at their home if the time does not allow them to go to gyms.
Your workout should challenge three things:
• Your strength
• Your Cardiovascular health
• Your Flexibility
5- What's their comfort food on the cheat days
All of them are foodie but let me give you a specific answer because I know their favourite foods,
• Sonalee mostly eats Burger in her cheat meal
• Gauahar is a very balanced eater but she likes to eat sweets in her cheat meals
• Saie Is a big fan of Indian food so you will find her eating all the curry rice and Chapati kind of food on her cheat day
6- what is their go-to meal?
Gauahar and Sonalee usually eat eggs in their breakfast, because eggs are easy and quick to prepare during the rush hours of the day. Speaking about Saie, she mostly prefers vegetarian food which includes vegetable oats or cottage cheese salad as breakfast.
